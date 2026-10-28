An Undisclosed Amount: The Wild West of MLS Discipline

I spent an unreasonable amount of this week reading the Disciplinary Committee’s weekly press releases, which read like a courtroom drama written by an accountant. The 2026 greatest hits are simulation, hands to the face and my personal favourite: failing to leave the field in a timely manner. After a red card, a player is supposed to reach the nearest boundary line in under thirty seconds. Eight rulings I checked this year turned up fourteen players fined for it, including Charlotte captain Ashley Westwood. He was sent off against Houston on September 5, fined for taking too long to leave, and suspended two games, one for the red and one for yellow-card accumulation.