Can Inter Miami Achieve Their Super-Club Dreams While Messi Pulls the Strings?

But that individual brilliance has come with a tradeoff, and it’s shaped everything about how Inter Miami are built. The squad hasn’t been assembled as a balanced, self-sufficient unit designed to win with or without any one player. It’s been assembled around Messi, his aging friends that have come to town with him, and a supporting cast whose job is largely to feed him the ball and cover the space he leaves behind. That’s a roster built for chemistry with one man, not for balance across a full squad. It shows in exactly the moments when Messi isn’t enough to paper over the gaps, like the shocking first-round playoff exit to a ninth-seeded Atlanta United side in 2024, a loss that came right after Miami had just set the all-time MLS points record.