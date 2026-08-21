Can MLS Afford to Complicate the Playoff Format in a Period of Major Transition?

But here’s the question does any of this actually make the regular season more important, or does it just look that way? A double-elimination round for the top eight is a nice idea, but it only kicks in once you’ve already made a 20-team field out of a league that will have roughly 32 clubs. Missing the playoffs under this system will be genuinely hard to do. So while the very best teams might feel a sharper edge in August, chasing a top-eight spot rather than just a top-twenty one, the vast middle of the table gets a playoff format that’s arguably more forgiving than ever, not less. It’s worth asking whether MLS is actually raising the cost of a bad September, or just dressing up a still-generous postseason with a shinier, more complicated bracket so it feels higher stakes than it is.