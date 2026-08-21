Can MLS Afford to Complicate the Playoff Format in a Period of Major Transition?
August 21, 2026
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Adam Booker
Major League Soccer has never been shy about tinkering with its playoff format. In three decades of existence, the league has cycled through best-of-three series, two-legged ties, single elimination, and the current mixed format that combines multi-game rounds with sudden-death play-in matches. Now, according to reporting from the Guardian, MLS is preparing to tear it all up again. This time the plan is more ambitious, more unusual, and, depending on who you ask, either a clever fix or another layer of complexity bolted onto a league that already struggles to explain itself to newcomers.
The broad strokes, as described by league and club sources speaking anonymously to the Guardian, look like this. Starting in 2028, alongside MLS’s long-planned move to a fall-to-spring calendar, the league would scrap its Eastern and Western Conference setup in favor of five divisions. At season’s end, though, divisional standings would mostly be a formality. All 30-plus clubs would be ranked in one combined table, and the top 20 finishers would qualify for the playoffs regardless of division.
From there, things get unusual for American sports. Eight teams would contest a play-in round, with four survivors joining the other 12 qualifiers to form a 16-team field. The top eight teams in the overall table, meanwhile, would enter a double-elimination round. Win once and you’re through to the quarter-finals. Lose, and you get a second life rather than an instant exit. Seeding would reshuffle after every round, so a strong regular season keeps paying off deeper into the bracket than it currently does.
If that sounds unlike anything else in U.S. pro sports, that’s because it largely is. The format borrows heavily from the Australian Football League’s long-standing “double-chance” finals series, and MLS has reportedly been talking directly with the AFL about how it runs its own postseason.
The argument for all this is that MLS in its current guise, that jumble of best-of-three, single-elimination, and a play-in game wedged between eighth and ninth place, has been criticized by fans, coaches, and players since it arrived alongside the Apple TV deal in 2023. It was built partly to generate more playoff inventory for television. The format feels like a compromise between broadcast needs and competitive fairness rather than something anyone actually designed on purpose.
A double-elimination round for the league’s best teams is, at least on paper, aimed at one of MLS’ longest-running complaints: that the regular season doesn’t matter enough. If finishing in the top eight buys you a real second chance instead of the flat, all-or-nothing coin flip of a single knockout game, that’s meaningful stakes added to matches in July and August that might otherwise feel like a formality before the playoffs. Re-seeding after each round is a small touch, but it rewards teams for staying consistently good all the way through instead of just surviving a bracket.
But here’s the question does any of this actually make the regular season more important, or does it just look that way? A double-elimination round for the top eight is a nice idea, but it only kicks in once you’ve already made a 20-team field out of a league that will have roughly 32 clubs. Missing the playoffs under this system will be genuinely hard to do. So while the very best teams might feel a sharper edge in August, chasing a top-eight spot rather than just a top-twenty one, the vast middle of the table gets a playoff format that’s arguably more forgiving than ever, not less. It’s worth asking whether MLS is actually raising the cost of a bad September, or just dressing up a still-generous postseason with a shinier, more complicated bracket so it feels higher stakes than it is.
A league that keeps expanding both its membership and its playoff field talking about “making the regular season matter more” is a claim that deserves a raised eyebrow, not automatic acceptance.
And then there’s the fan experience question, which is its own major can of worms. MLS already asks a lot of anyone trying to follow along casually. For a longtime supporter who already carries the league’s history in their head, this might be an intriguing wrinkle to enjoy. For someone deciding whether to give MLS a shot for the first time, which is the audience the league says it desperately wants to grow, especially in this post-World Cup moment, it’s a lot to take in before you’ve even figured out who actually won anything.
I often ask the question: can you sit at a bar and talk about this with a casual fan over a beer? If the answer is no, you’ve taken a misstep somewhere along the way. Almost any sports fan in the United States can engage in casual pub-chat with their friends about the NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB playoffs. Plenty can do it about the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds or the World Cup knockout rounds as well. Can you do that with the proposed MLS playoff format or would it require a powerpoint presentation?
American sports fans are used to divisions and wild cards, sure, but double-elimination brackets are foreign territory outside of college baseball and darts. Explaining “you finished eighth, so now you need to win once, or lose twice, before the real tournament even starts” is not a thirty-second pitch to a new viewer.
None of this is set in stone yet. MLS declined to comment on the reporting, and the league has a habit of adjusting these plans right up until they’re formally announced, as it did when it floated, then dropped, a World Cup-style group stage a few years back. What is clear is that this sits inside a much bigger stretch of upheaval for MLS: a new commissioner in Larry Berg, a shortened “sprint season” bridging the calendar switch in 2027, and now potentially the most unusual playoff structure in North American sports.
The instinct behind the change, making the regular season matter more, is a good one and worth applauding, but the execution leaves us with more questions. Whether bolting an AFL-style double-elimination round onto an already complicated system actually does that, or whether it just gives fans a more elaborate story to tell themselves while the field stays nearly as wide open as before, is the harder question. MLS has spent years trying to simplify its pitch to casual viewers. It’s fair to wonder whether this move runs in the opposite direction, even while it could possibly make the product on the field itself feel sharper.
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