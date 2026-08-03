For most of the past decade, D.C. United has been a punchline as much as a soccer club. One of MLS’s 10 charter franchises as the league was born in the 1990s, winners of four MLS Cups in the league’s formative years, United haven’t sniffed the playoffs since 2019, a six year drought that saw the club bottom out at 28th out of 28 teams in the MLS standings as recently as 2022. Ben Olsen came and went, Wayne Rooney came, went, and left little behind them. Audi Field, once envisioned as a downtown fortress to rival anything in MLS, too often felt like a beautiful stadium hosting a middling product. After an emotional come-from-behind draw with Eastern Conference leading Nashville this past weekend, that narrative is starting to crack.