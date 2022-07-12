“Damn, that was a good goal.”

When the two worked together, Dunseth saw the strengths Charles brought to the tactical side of preparation. As they traveled in preparation for the Olympics, Charles taught Dunseth and the team the value of diamonds in formations and adjustments. “It’s the perfect formation in my eyes,” Dunseth said, “because you can play any team [in any formation] and it doesn’t matter; you’re always numbers up in the midfield, because you always have those four guys and an outside back.” Like at UP, Charles’s players knew the system so well they felt not only empowered to adjust as they saw what other teams were doing but also to teach each other as new players came into the fold. In an age before YouTube or other advanced technological scouting that can happen at the individual level when players are spending most of their time with club teams, in-person communication had to carry the message, and that happened at limited training. Dunseth described the training sessions as “fun, competitive and tactical. Without standing around and just talking about tactics. There was always a simplicity in his delivery, even though the context was maybe difficult to understand or convey. He just knew how to explain what he was looking for.”