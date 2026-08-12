Does Leagues Cup Have a Future in the Rapidly Changing American Soccer Landscape?

The most common complaint from supporters is that the whole thing feels redundant. The Concacaf Champions Cup already exists as the region’s true continental club championship, and it feeds directly into the FIFA Club World Cup, giving it real, historic stakes that go well beyond bragging rights. Leagues Cup, by comparison, is essentially a scheduled tournament between two leagues’, closed off to others in the region, and something that can be enormously entertaining in theory but still feels structurally closer to a glorified exhibition than a trophy anyone will remember in 20 years. Critics argue that MLS never really needed to invent a second cross-border competition when Concacaf was already running one, though running it poorly some may say, and that the league mostly just needed a reliable way to get more Liga MX games onto American television screens, with Leagues Cup functioning as that vehicle.