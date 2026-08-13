Has MLS Quietly Slipped Back into ʻRetirement Leagueʼ Territory?

Miami’s roster alone tells you a lot about where things stand. Alongside Casemiro, the club has stacked up Sergio Reguilón, Rodrigo De Paul (whose loan was recently converted into a permanent deal), and a returning Luis Suárez, who at 39 is now viewed as better suited to a super sub role than a nightly starter. Minnesota United, meanwhile, pulled off arguably the offseason’s most eyebrow raising move by signing James Rodríguez, the hero of the 2014 World Cup, on a short term deal, even though he arrived following an underwhelming spell at Club León in Liga MX. Throw in Marco Reus at LA Galaxy, Thomas Müller in Vancouver, and the pattern is pretty hard to miss. MLS front offices are once again reaching for recognizable star names on the back nine of their careers, regardless of how it might impact the play on the pitch.