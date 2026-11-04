How LAFC Came to Lose Their Cloak of Invincibility in 2026

However, towards the end of his tenure in Los Angeles, questions began to arise surrounding the conservative style of play and if it could really produce the results expected of a star-studded LAFC squad in a league that has undergone a rapid tactical evolution in recent years. That deficiency was perhaps most apparent in 2023 when Cherundolo’s LAFC were soundly beaten in MLS Cup Final by a Columbus Crew side coached by forward-thinking head coach Wilfried Nancy. That Crew squad certainly had star names up and down the lineup, but it was their positive, system-first mentality that made them arguably the best MLS team in history. LAFC, meanwhile, relied on their stars to elevate a dreary style of play and carry them over the line with individual moments of brilliance. That expectation can only take you so far.