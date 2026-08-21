Mentality Monsters: How the Houston Dynamo Have Risen to the Top of the West
August 21, 2026
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Edward Stratmann
Sitting pretty atop the MLS Western Conference, there’s no stopping the Houston Dynamo right now. Having just ousted former pacesetters Vancouver Whitecaps, the team widely considered the finest in the entire league, and, in the process, recorded their fifth consecutive clean sheet victory, plenty of praise must go the Dynamo’s way.
This latest triumph also saw them become only the third team in MLS history to achieve this milestone. It has to be said, the other sides they overcame during this stretch, in Austin FC, Sporting Kansas City, New England Revolution, and LA Galaxy, aren’t in the elite category, so this kind schedule has helped them.
Manager Ben Olsen still deserves immense credit for constructing such a robust, gritty, aggressive, and multifaceted side that’s so tough to beat and crucially picks up results even when not at their best. The Caps found this out firsthand, as the away side’s formidable collective spirit, capacity to play in many ways, and tigerish work ethic shone brightly yet again.
“Playing against the Whitecaps, they’ve been as good as they come in this league for the last couple of years. We had a lot of respect for them coming in, and we understood that there was a little bit more on the line with the first-place situation,” explained Olsen, who’s emphatically rejuvenated a Dynamo outfit coming off a 12th‑place finish in the West last campaign.
“The guys gave each other everything, and that always makes a coach proud. And now we’ve just got to keep going and keep adding up points.”
Defensively resolute and so difficult to break down, this has been the foundation for their brilliant run, which has admirably seen them extend their undefeated streak to eight. Supremely organized and disciplined, with the players’ roles and responsibilities expertly instilled into them, Houston’s remarkable shutout tear, which has now reached 462 minutes and stands as the second longest streak the Dynamo have produced in the last decade, serves as a testament to that work.
“We talk about defense, we talk about these shutouts,” Olsen said. “But whether it’s Guilherme, whether it’s the center backs, they’re giving all they have for each other, and that’s a special thing. They’re buying into that, and it gives us a chance to win games.
“We continue to work on being more dangerous and dealing with the ball a bit more and figuring out how we can relieve pressure, but the effort part is something we’re proud of.”
Moreover, the fact they rank so highly defensively underlines their stopping prowess, as they sit fourth best in MLS for goals conceded at 1.06 per 90, while also placing seventh for least shots conceded with 9.77 p90. Their strength in the air is reflected by a sixth‑best aerial duel success rate of 50.6%, and they lead the league for fewest ball losses at 80.1 p90.
Their pressing profile then adds to the picture of how content they are to drop deep and hit foes on the counter, as they’ve logged the second lowest pressing intensity with a PPDA of 18.58.
While not the flashiest or most ambitious team with the ball, they’re effective, efficient, and can punish sides who give them time and space in transition, where Guilherme and Mateusz Bogusz especially wreak havoc.
By the numbers, they rank last for progressive passes at 49.69 p90, last for touches in the penalty area at 13.66 p90, sit 20th in MLS for goals scored at 1.28 p90, and enjoy the ninth least possession at 46.7%, which illustrates what a tremendous job they’re doing of maximizing their opportunities.
It really is incredible what they’re doing, particularly when you consider they’ve had zero goals from their strikers as well, with the recently departed Ezequiel Ponce the main culprit before his move to Elche earlier in the month. Surely new addition Duncan McGuire will put this right sooner rather than later and be a very handy contributor.
One man that’s been an integral component towards their success is star man Guilherme, who’s been almost single-handedly powering their attack with his wicked blend of intelligence and technical wizardry. With 12 goals and seven assists across his 20 league matches this term, Guilherme sits third in MLS for total goal contributions, trailing only Evander and Lionel Messi’s output.
It feels a distant memory now that some were questioning the signing of Guilherme, as the 31‑year‑old’s been nothing short of sensational on his way to providing the team with a thrilling X‑factor, consistent end product, and crucial leadership. His acquisition’s proved to be a masterstroke, and he’s a pivotal reason why they’ve banked 38 points despite their expected points stating they should only have 29.1, as he’s definitely propelled himself into the MLS MVP conversation and is arguably more important to his team than any other player in the league.
“You need your DPs playing at a high level to really have success in this league,” Olsen stated. “You can have success, and then you can make the postseason, and you can still have good years. But to really maximize your team, your DPs have to be at a high level and performing.
It’s just the nature of our league, and it’s nice that he’s doing that. I think he’s proven in a short amount of time that he’s one of the best players in the league. He’s best when the lights turn on. He’s a showman. He’s fun to watch, and I’m very thankful, obviously, that he’s here.”
Possessing a great mix of youth and experience with quality all over the pitch, it’s been a joy to watch veterans Hector Herrera and Artur flex their muscles in midfield alongside the talented Jack McGlynn, who boasts a wand of a left foot. The American is clearly benefiting from playing with and learning from such seasoned operators, who bring coveted balance and composure to their exertions in the heart of the field.
Further upside can be extracted from the energetic Lawrence Ennali’s performances out wide, Bogusz’s growing threat, the impact of third‑round SuperDraft pick Agustin Resch and fellow center back Lucas Halter, and the consistently excellent and hugely underrated Felipe Andrade.
Jonathan Bond’s steady showings between the posts warrants mention too, as his latest commanding displays have gone a long way towards silencing critics.
Although Olsen feels his team are constantly battling for the recognition they deserve, he doesn’t mind them flying a little under the radar. Instead, they are letting their performances do the talking. “We’re always [feeling] like a little bit of an afterthought in this league,” Olsen commented. “That’s just how it’s been since I’ve been here and at times in the past, so we’re still digging out of that, and we have to put ourselves on the map and make teams and the league respect us.”
In their quest to finish top of their conference for just the second time in club history and the first since 2008, Olsen is making sure his team stays grounded and focused, fully aware there’s plenty of water to go under the bridge before any silverware is secured. Even so, he’s encouraging his players to harbor ambition and embrace the opportunity in front of them.
“We always dream. We always dream, especially once you start to see some potential in a team, but there’s a lot of games left, and I’ve been through the MLS too many seasons as a player and coach to get too riled up right now,” Olsen asserted. “We need to just keep pushing and try to grab as many points as we can, and within that, get better and just keep rolling.”
Since the start of May, they’ve dropped only six points in league action, and while the Dynamo don’t attract the level of coverage as the league’s heavy hitters, they’re now giving the media and fans much to talk about.
If they can surge on at this rate, the Dynamo will be rapidly earning widespread respect, with Olsen cultivating something truly impressive. The players love playing for him and are feeding off his motivational powers as he instills belief, confidence, and a personality into his team that a top four spot is firmly on the cards.
Even though he’s determined to oversee development and refinement to their possession game, they’re seriously catching the eye and making people stand up and take notice. It is, however, significant to note how Olsen’s implemented some slick midfield rotations and mechanics to give them extra control, fluidity, and variety, as the building blocks are there for them to continue expanding their adaptability and offensive repertoire.
Despite acknowledging the grit, edge, and willingness to suffer that has enabled them to ride their luck in certain clashes, like the Vancouver match, Olsen knows they are far from the polished article and maintains there’s more to come from his group of mentality monsters. Who knows, with the transfer window still active, there’s a strong chance Houston could bolster the squad further, which is something Olsen admitted he’s open to if any potential targets are a suitable fit.
Fresh off celebrating their 20th anniversary of their famous 2006 MLS Cup title, which they marked with an accomplished win over the Galaxy, all the signs are positive that they can keep the good times rolling and carry on being a massive force to be reckoned with.
Destined to make waves in the playoffs, and with the squad operating on the same wavelength and trending unmistakably upward, there’s a genuine sense that the ceiling for this group is far higher than anyone anticipated. If they maintain this trajectory, the sky really could be the limit for what they can achieve this season.
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Edward Stratmann
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