Mentality Monsters: How the Houston Dynamo Have Risen to the Top of the West

Although Olsen feels his team are constantly battling for the recognition they deserve, he doesn’t mind them flying a little under the radar. Instead, they are letting their performances do the talking. “We’re always [feeling] like a little bit of an afterthought in this league,” Olsen commented. “That’s just how it’s been since I’ve been here and at times in the past, so we’re still digging out of that, and we have to put ourselves on the map and make teams and the league respect us.”