MLS Decision Day Recap: Nashville Make History, Playoff Matchups Set, and More!

Miami spent the first half looking like champions and the second looking like they had somewhere else to be. Abada scored twice inside ten minutes after the break, and Rodolfo Aloko levelled it in the 90th. Messi hit the post in stoppage time, and Aloko nearly won it for Charlotte. One point was enough for Miami to hold second on 60, with New England losing 1-0 at Orlando to finish third on 58. Charlotte take fifth and a Round One series against Chicago.