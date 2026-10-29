MLS Midweek Recap: Scoring Record Broken, Playoff Twists, and More!
October 29, 2026
WORDS
Adam Booker
With two matchdays remaining in the 2026 regular season, Wednesday night’s slate produced a new league scoring record, a commanding win for the Western Conference leaders, and an unwelcome milestone for Sporting Kansas City. Behind Vancouver, the race for the final playoff places in the West grew tighter still. Here is what went down across the league.
League scoring record broken
Houston Dynamo FC’s Lucas Halter scored the 1,553rd goal of the 2026 MLS season in a gutsy road win away to the Seattle Sounders, surpassing the previous record of 1,552 set in 2024.
And with two matches still to play for most teamss, that new mark is certain to rise. While some may argue that MLS roster rules will always lead to rising goal tallies as teams spend big on attacking talent, you can’t argue with the entertainment value.
Vancouver make statement atop the West
If you wanted proof the Vancouver Whitecaps are peaking at the right moment, their 4-1 win over San Diego at BC Place was it. The result put Vancouver on 58 points and gave them a firm grip on the top of the West.
The goals came from all over. Summer signing Aleksa Cvetković got Vancouver going early with his first MLS goal, Brian White headed in a second just before the break, and Ryan Gauld put the game to bed shortly after halftime. Thomas Müller also came off the bench after about a month out with an injury, which is good news for a team heading into the home stretch.
Bruno Caicedo capped it off late, finishing off a fast break for his sixth of the season, but more notably it was Vancouver’s 67th goal of the year, a new club record with two games still to play.
Vancouver need just one more win to wrap up the number one seed in the West, which would give them home-field advantage through at least the conference finals, plus a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. They will get two shots at it, first at Seattle on Sunday and then at home against CF Montréal on Decision Day. Manager Jesper Sørensen says his group is ready for both.
Western Conference playoff race takes a turn
Vancouver may be sitting pretty, but it’s chaos further down the table west of the Mississippi. Just three points separate 7th place from 11th, and every team in that bunch has two games left.
Wednesdays matches didn’t clear anything up, either. Portland went to St. Louis and came away with a massive 3-2 win, a big result for a team trying to hold its place in the pack. Seattle went the other way, losing at home to Houston and putting their playoff hopes in massive peril.
Elsewhere, a road point for Colorado and a win for RSL in Austin means both of those sides remain very much in the picture as well. With margins this small, a single result in the last two weeks could be the difference between playing in November and going home.
With 2 matchdays left, this is how the West is shaping up. 👀 pic.twitter.com/O412tZk7qT— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 29, 2026
Sporting KC set unwanted record
Over in Minnesota, Sporting Kansas City made history for the wrong reasons on Wednesday. They led 1-0 at halftime, then gave up two goals in five minutes before a late third saw them lose 3-1.
That third goal pushed Sporting’s goals-conceded tally to 80, passing the 78 San Jose conceded in 2024 for the most in a single MLS season. It caps a rough year for a club that was already eliminated from playoff contention, and a the third straight season season in which Sporting will miss the postseason. With two games left, the total could creep up even more.
Those two goals now mean 2026 #SportingKC is the worst defensive team in MLS history. 79 and counting is the number.— Daniel Sperry (@sperrydaniel94) October 29, 2026
SKC remain an enigma in 2026. Under the stewardship of new majority owner Peter Mallouk, the club have stated their intention to spend big and built a truly competitive team in MLS, but they will start that journey from the bottom of the barrel. Only time will reveal if bags of cash can pull them back into relevancy.
Notes from around the league
Elsewhere in MLS, Josh Sargent propelled Toronto to a comeback victory over DC United, eliminating the capital club from playoff contention, and very much keeping Toronto’s hopes alive. Remaining in the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami once more saw a lead slip away, drawing at home with FC Cincinnati. The Herons have yet to find a tactical balance under new head coach Kily Gonzalez.
Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville SC saw their hopes of setting a new MLS points record take a minor hit as they failed to beat Philadelphia Union at home. BJ Callaghan’s side will have two more matches to accumulate four points if they are to surpass Inter Miami’s record of 74 points.
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Adam Booker
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