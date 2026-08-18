Nashville SC’s Climb to the MLS Summit Shows Culture and Competence Trumps Star-Power
August 18, 2026
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Adam Booker
Nashville SC sit alone atop the MLS table after putting on a statement performance in front of their own supporters on Saturday, dispatching Inter Miami CF 4-1 at GEODIS Park in the league’s marquee matchup. It was the kind of result that turns heads, a dominant four goal outing against a Miami side featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul, and it pushed Nashville’s record to 13-2-4, good for 43 points and top spot in both the Eastern Conference and the overall Supporters’ Shield standings.
For a club that finished a middling 6th place in the conference just last season, this kind of dominance might look sudden, but it most certainly isn’t. Nashville’s rise to the MLS summit is the product of smart squad building and calm, culture-first coaching.
The performance over the weekend had the fingerprints of Nashville’s core all over it. Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge led the line with three goals between them, Cristian Espinoza provided width and service, and a defense marshaled by Andy Najar enough to keep Miami’s stars at bay and frustrated throughout.
Much of Nashville’s current strength traces back to a busy and well targeted offseason. Cristian Espinoza arrived as a marquee free agent after producing 36 goals and 83 assists in 218 regular season matches with San Jose, instantly adding another dimension to a team once thought to be too reliant on Mukhtar and Surridge.
That’s not to say there weren’t tough departures in the winter of 2025/26, though. Two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman left for Toronto in free agency after 172 appearances, and Canadian forward Jacob Shaffelburg was traded to LAFC after three seasons in Nashville. Losing a a veteran leader like Zimmerman, even if his prime years were behind him, could have destabilized the back line, but the front office’s replacements, along with the coaching staff’s tactical framework, have more than papered over the gap.
The result is a squad now boasting four selections for the 2026 MLS All Star Game: Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Brian Schwake, and Andy Najar, tied for the league lead. Surridge in particular has continued his prolific scoring, with 12 league goals already in his bag this season, building on a 2025 campaign in which he led the club with 24 league goals and 31 across all competitions.
But perhaps the key to it all is the man who pulls the strings from the dugout, head coach B.J. Callaghan, whose steady hand has quietly become one of the best stories in MLS coaching circles. Callaghan joined Nashville in July 2024 after serving as an assistant, and briefly interim head coach, for the U.S. men’s national team, a tenure during which the Americans won the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup in 2021 and reached the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup.
His first full season in charge, 2025, delivered Nashville’s first ever trophy and the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history, as the club beat Austin FC 2-1 to win the U.S. Open Cup. That season also produced a stack of club records: the most single season wins in club history with 22, the most MLS wins in a season with 17, the longest unbeaten streak at 15 across all competitions, the most home wins in a season with 15, and the most goals scored in a season with 75.
Rather than rest on that breakthrough, Nashville’s front office moved quickly to lock Callaghan down. In February 2026, the club extended his contract through the 2028-29 season, with GM Mike Jacobs crediting the coach’s impact on the group’s success. Callaghan himself has been consistent about what he sees as the real foundation of the project: building a strong culture, developing players, and creating a team the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee can identify with.
That culture-first message clearly resonates in the locker room. Hany Mukhtar has not shied away from pointing out the belief Callaghan instills in the team. “Credit to him,” Mukhtar said. “He has clear ideas, he knows exactly how he wants to play with us and that helps the whole team. That makes the job easier, and he has done a tremendous job so far.”
What separates this Nashville side from a hot streak is the range of ways they can win. They’ve ground out results, come from behind to win, blown star-studded teams away, or won tight, low-scoring affairs. That versatility is usually the mark of a well coached, well constructed team rather than a group riding individual moments of brilliance.
With Miami and Vancouver both chasing from within a few points, the margin at the top of the Supporters Shield race remains thin. But if Nashville’s blend of recruitment discipline and coaching stability holds, Music City’s burgeoning club looks poised to be in the mix not just for the Supporters’ Shield, but for a deep playoff run and a shot at the club’s first MLS Cup.
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Adam Booker
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