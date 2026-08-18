Nashville SC’s Climb to the MLS Summit Shows Culture and Competence Trumps Star-Power

That’s not to say there weren’t tough departures in the winter of 2025/26, though. Two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman left for Toronto in free agency after 172 appearances, and Canadian forward Jacob Shaffelburg was traded to LAFC after three seasons in Nashville. Losing a a veteran leader like Zimmerman, even if his prime years were behind him, could have destabilized the back line, but the front office’s replacements, along with the coaching staff’s tactical framework, have more than papered over the gap.