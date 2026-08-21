O Jogo Bonito in the United States: Brazil and MLS

The pathway for Brazilian talent into MLS has traditionally followed a familiar route: youth football in Brazil, a move to Europe, and then MLS as a second or third career destination. That model is how Evander arrived at Portland Timbers after leaving FC Midtjylland in Denmark. It is also how he eventually ended up at FC Cincinnati, who paid a record $12 million guaranteed to bring him to the Eastern Conference in 2025. He is currently worth $18.5 million, making him the most valuable Brazilian in the league and one of its most valuable players full stop. He’s not just ornamental either. He currently sits top of the league for assists, and behind only Lionel Messi and Petar Musa in the golden boot race.