Pitch invaders dressed as Ninja Turtles celebrate goal with PSG players

When nicknames inspire trespassing cosplayers

Almost as soon Kylian Mbappe joined PSG, his teammates started calling him “Donatello,” as they felt he bears a resemblance to the staff-wielding member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They shout it at him on the team bus and Thiago Silva even gifted him a Ninja Turtle mask in a Dior box as a gag (the orange mask is Michelangelo, but whatever).

Los jugadores del PSG se burlan de Mbappé comparándolo con Donatello, de las Tortugas Ninja.pic.twitter.com/iF1G6Z5GYb — MercaGol (@MercaGol) September 8, 2017

Ahora si, Kylian Mbappé ya esta completo. Sus compañeros del PSG le regalaron una mascara de las Tortugas Ninja. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7YsI1AGWyE — Futbol digital (@Futboldigitales) November 21, 2017

So during Saturday’s match between Rennes and PSG, two fans dressed as Ninja Turtles invaded the pitch after Edinson Cavani scored in the visitors’ 4-1 win and hugged Mbappe (who himself scored earlier in the match) amidst the celebrations.

Great goal from Cavani, and a family reunion on the pitch for Kylian 'Donatello' Mbappe! 😂 pic.twitter.com/y46ryHkrK2 — Goal (@goal) December 16, 2017

All of this makes me wish Mbappe joined Barcelona because Luis Suarez could definitely pass as Splinter.

