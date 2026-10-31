Plywood, Hatred and The Tale of Two Cities: The Race for the MLS Wooden Spoon

The Independent Supporters Council, the same group that looks after the Supporters’ Shield, introduced the Wooden Spoon around the start of the 2016 season. Chicago Fire had finished last in 2015 and would again in 2016, so the job of building the first one fell to the Fire’s supporters, and in particular to Daniel Giroux, a craftsman at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He wanted it to look cheap and be impossible to miss. By his own description it was “90% plywood, wood glue, malört and hatred.” It took him about five wooden spoons to find one that didn’t shatter when he nailed it on.