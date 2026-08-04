Soccer’s New Lovestory: Middlesbrough, The USMNT, and Major League Soccer

If the Morris and Berhalter reunion was the heartwarming chapter, Max Arfsten is the plot twist. Tom Bogert of the Athletic initially broke the news of the transfer, and correctly noted that this wasn’t the first time Boro had bid for Arfsten. The club had been one of many suitors the previous summer looking to prize him away from Columbus, and when that was unsuccessful I’m sure many involved assumed the move just wasn’t to be. How wrong they were.