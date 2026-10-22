St. Louis City’s Triumph Gives the U.S. Open Cup the Moment It Needed

While it may be the culmination of a stunning summer and early-autumn in which St. Louis set a new record for an MLS club with a 21-match unbeaten run in all competitions, they still have MLS Cup Playoffs to come, so this Open Cup triumph could prove to be the start of a truly special few months for the young midwest club. Head coach Yoan Damet, along with some shrewd summer transfer business, has transformed St. Louis into a tactically adept, hard-to-beat team with a sprinkle of stardust where necessary.