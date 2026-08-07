The Questions Surrounding Mauricio Pochettino’s Extension With The USMNT

A lot of the hesitation around this extension isn’t really about the coach at all. It’s about timing. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and the rest of that so-called golden generation were supposed to peak at a World Cup on home soil, and by most accounts, this was close to the best that group was ever going to look. Over the next four years, Pochettino has to manage that core transitioning into something new, while bringing in a younger wave of players. He’s already given first caps to guys like Alex Freeman and Matt Freese, so there’s evidence he can do it. Still, it’s a genuinely hard rebuild, and it’s fair to wonder whether the coach who got the most out of a talented, established group is automatically the right coach to build the next one from scratch.