Three Key Storylines to Watch this Weekend in MLS

In the East, Charlotte and Philadelphia can both book their places, though Philadelphia need either a win over New England or some help from other results. The race for the final few postseason spots remains much tighter though. Red Bull New York hold the ninth and last spot, three points behind eighth-place Cincinnati, but level on points with Toronto in 10th. They face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday, which is certainly a tough test for a young and inconcistent team. Meanwhile, NYCFC are two points back after winning just once in their last 13, and they travel to Orlando, who are in seventh and riding Antoine Griezmann’s hot form.