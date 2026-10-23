Three Key Storylines to Watch this Weekend in MLS
October 23, 2026
WORDS
Adam Booker
We are well and truly in the business end of the the 2026 MLS season now, but there is still plenty to play for in the final four matchdays. Playoff hopes, bragging rights, and end-of-season awards remain on the line across the league, so let’s take a look at some of they key storylines worth watching for this weekend.
LAFC and Galaxy meet with something real on the line
LAFC host hated rivals LA Galaxy on Sunday night, but neither side is playing for city bragging rights alone. LAFC want a season sweep of their rivals and they have started unbeaten under interim head coach Xavi Tamarit, with one win and two draws, and the attack is still led by one of the most prolific duos in the region — Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga.
Son has 15 assists, level with the league best. Bouanga has 17 goals and nine assists, three goals shy of a record fourth straight 20-goal season. A win would help LAFC chase a top-four finish in the West as they sit two points behind San Jose with three games left.
The Galaxy are in a shakier spot, however. They’re eighth in the West, four points clear of 10th-place Real Salt Lake, though RSL have a game in hand. Marco Reus has driven much of what the Galaxy do, with eight goals and 12 assists. The derby also ties into the wider race, because LAFC will clinch a playoff berth with a win or draw.
Montréal face another home test amid club turmoil
Few clubs head into the weekend carrying as much as CF Montréal. On Wednesday they hosted the Canadian Championship final at Stade Saputo — a chance to breathe some positivity in the midst of another woeful campaign — but they could not find a way over the line. It finished 1-1 after extra time, and Forge FC won the penalty shootout to become the first Canadian Premier League side to lift the trophy.
The loss cost Montréal more than a trophy. Winning would have booked a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, a way back into continental play and potentially a path towards some sort of short-term improvement. Supporters were already fed up with the club’s direction before losing the final to ‘lower-league’ opposition.
A week earlier, during a 3-0 home loss to Atlanta United, fans held up a banner reading “Honte à vous,” or “shame on you” before confronting interim head coach Philippe Eullaffroy. After the final on Wednesday, the protests against the club’s leadership turned ugly as supporters threw flares and smoke bombs onto the pitch amid a chaotic and heated scene.
This weekend league-leaders Nashville will arrive in Montréal for a league affair, and they themselves have plenty to play for. A win or draw at Montréal clinches the Supporters’ Shield, so Stade Saputo could end up hosting someone else’s celebration for the second time in four days. Montréal’s own playoff hopes are nearly gone as loss or draw against Nashville eliminates them, and a handful of results elsewhere would do the same. How the crowd responds, and how the club handles it, may matter as much as anything that happens on the pitch.
The playoff race is far from settled
Four teams can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, and two can be eliminated. It would be an understatement to say this weekend is crucial for how the standings will shape up at the end of the season.
In the East, Charlotte and Philadelphia can both book their places, though Philadelphia need either a win over New England or some help from other results. The race for the final few postseason spots remains much tighter though. Red Bull New York hold the ninth and last spot, three points behind eighth-place Cincinnati, but level on points with Toronto in 10th. They face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday, which is certainly a tough test for a young and inconcistent team. Meanwhile, NYCFC are two points back after winning just once in their last 13, and they travel to Orlando, who are in seventh and riding Antoine Griezmann’s hot form.
In the West, Seattle can clinch only if a long chain of results goes their way, starting with a win at San Diego. Austin can be eliminated in several scenarios, depending on how their match at Kansas City combines with the LA, Colorado and Salt Lake results. Keep one eye on the out-of-town scores all weekend.
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Adam Booker
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