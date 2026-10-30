Three Key Storylines to Watch This Weekend In MLS
October 30, 2026
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Adam Booker
Matchday 34 is a busy one across MLS. Six teams could clinch a playoff spot, and the three biggest games are each about something different: a team trying to stop a slide, a champion going after history, and a seeding fight between two of the Eastern Conference’s best. Let’s take a look at some of key stories to watch this weekend.
St. Louis look to halt slide after magic few months
For the last few weeks and months, St. Louis City were one of the key stories to follow in American soccer. They put together a 21-game unbeaten run across all competitions and lifted the US Open Cup along the way, and all things seemed rosy in the Gateway City. Now they’ve gone four league games without a win, and their top-four spot in the West could be slipping away.
“Not concerned about the offense,” head coach Yoan Damet said after a home defeat to Portland on Wednesday. “On defense we concede three, we need to get back to work. It’s all about expectations and we’ve created that now.”
St. Louis’ opponent on Saturday, San Diego FC, have nothing left to play after seeing their playoff hopes come crashing down during the week. It could be a much-needed get-right game for St. Louis who may start to fear they peaked at the wrong time.
Nashville continue their record-hunt
Nashville SC already have the Supporters’ Shield, so what’s left to chase is the all-time points record. They’re on 71 points, and if they beat Red Bull New York on Sunday to reach 74, they will tie Inter Miami’s record of 74 with one match to spare.
The added motivation to pick up points in the final few games could be a boost for BJ Callaghan’s side as many teams around them have already sealed their fates ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Red Bulls will not be one of those dead-rubber opponents, however. Several elimination scenarios are in play for them this weekend, and they’re walking into one of the toughest buildings in the league. Their best hope comes from two young homegrown players in Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti to be lightning-rods for a late playoff charge.
New England host the champs
In what may be the game to watch this weekend, the New England Revolution will play host to reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami. The Revolution have won four in a row and already have a top-three finish and a home first-round tie locked up. A win or a draw against Inter Miami would also give them the number-two seed in the East.
Carles Gil is running the show again, with 13 goals and 13 assists, while Dor Turgeman has 12 goals, and Peyton Miller, the young USMNT winger, has 15 goal contributions of his own. It’s a deep group, and they are finding form in the business end of the season.
With his assist in the first half tonight, @NERevolution midfielder Carles Gil became just the eighth player in @MLS history to record 100 career regular-season assists and the first to reach the milestone since Brad Davis in 2013. pic.twitter.com/AD46pmw8E7— MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) October 28, 2026
Meanwhile, Miami come in a little flat after two games without a win, and Lionel Messi didn’t score or assist in either one. While that’s worth noting, he is still the league leader with 40 goal contributions and is closing in on a third straight MVP. If Miami win, they stay in the race for that number-two seed and could gain some much-needed momentum.
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Adam Booker
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