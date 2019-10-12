USA vs Cuba: In Pictures

The USMNT kick off their CONCACAF Nations League journey with a dominant performance

The United States Men’s National team began their inaugural CONCACAF Nations League campaign last night in Washington, DC.

More than 13,000 fans filed into Audi Field to watch the USMNT make their debut in League A of this new tournament, which features 12 of the confederation’s strongest teams vying for qualification to the Gold Cup.

The US put on an absolutely stunning performance, beating Cuba 7-0. Weston McKennie scored a hat trick, and there were further goals scored by Jordan Morris, Josh Sargent, and Christian Pulisic. An own goal by Dario Ramos Morales rounded out the scoresheet.

Howler contributor Matt Mathai was on scene to capture the action. Check out his photos below.