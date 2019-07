The USMNT are through to the semifinals in the 2019 Gold Cup

The United States Men’s National Team advanced to the semifinals of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup last night. They earned their spot in the Last 4 with a 1-0 win over Curaçao, ending the small island nation’s Cinderella run in the tournament. The US won thanks to a first half goal from Weston McKennie.

Howler contributor Matt Mathai was in Philadelphia last night to take in the action. Check out Matt’s photos below.