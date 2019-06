The USMNT kick off their 2019 Gold Cup campaign

The 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup is in full swing. The United States began their quest tonight in St. Paul, MN, against Guyana. The journey got off to a good start— the US beat Guyana 4-0, thanks to a pair of goals from Tyler Boyd as well as goals from Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes.

Howler contributor Matt Mathai was in St. Paul last night to capture the action. Check out Matt’s photos below.