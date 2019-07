The USMNT book their place in the Gold Cup Final

The United States Men’s National Team advanced to the Final of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup last night with a 3-1 win over Jamaica at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The USMNT won thanks to a pair of goals from Christian Pulisic and a third from Weston McKennie.

Howler contributor Matt Mathai was in Nashville last night to take in the action. Check out Matt’s photos below.