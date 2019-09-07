USA vs Mexico: In Pictures

A disappointing defeat in New Jersey

The United States Men’s National Team lined up against heated Mexico last night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was their first game since losing to Mexico in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in July.

Unfortunately the USMNT didn’t fare better this time around. The Americans lost 3-0, with goals from Chicharito, Erick Gutiérrez, and Uriel Antuna.

Howler contributor Matt Mathai was on scene to capture the action. Check out his photos below.