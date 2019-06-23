USA vs Trinidad & Tobago: In Pictures

The USMNT put in a dominant performance in the Gold Cup group stages

The United States Men’s National Team continued their 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign last night, when they lined up against Trinidad & Tobago at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The USMNT secured their spot in the next round with a thumping 6-0 win over T&T, thanks to braces from Aaron Long and Gyasi Zardes, as well as goals from Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola.

Howler contributor Matt Mathai was in Cleveland last night to capture the action. Check out Matt’s photos below.