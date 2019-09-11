USA vs Uruguay: In Pictures

The Yanks grab a point late

The USMNT wrapped up their September international break last night as they lined up against Uruguay. More than 20,000 fans packed Busch Stadium in St. Louis for the US’ last tune-up game before they kick off their CONCACAF Nations League campaign next month.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw; Uruguay struck first in the 50th minute thanks to a goal by Brian Rodríguez, while Jordan Morris nabbed the equalizer in the 79th minute.

Howler contributor Matt Mathai was on scene to capture the action. Check out his photos below.