Why Every New MLS Stadium Looks the Same (and Why It Makes Sense)

That one requirement drives most of the stadium’s shape. When Gensler designed Austin’s Q2 Stadium, the team ran computer models for airflow, sunlight on the grass and, above all, noise, and the results shaped both the bowl and the roof. If a handful of architects are chasing the same acoustic goal with similar software, they’re going to land on similar answers. You can trace the idea back through earlier stadiums as well. San Jose’s PayPal Park, which opened in 2015, tied its roof to the back of a very steep seating bowl so sound couldn’t escape (though that does feel slightly futile given one end of the stadium is wide open). Each new building has refined that very formula. The formula also tends to produce a tidy rectangle with seating on all four sides. That works well for sightlines and sound, but it leaves little room for the odd, accidental character of an older, soulful ground.