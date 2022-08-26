Why I’m Boycotting the World Cup in Qatar and So Should You

That’s because, as Magary put it, “Qatar’s World Cup infrastructure is being built using Moses-era slavery practices.” In 2013 — nine years ago — we already knew that the Qataris would use migrant workers in a way that would kill them. If the Qatari organizers presided over 4,000 deaths on their way to building infrastructure that would never be used again — even that would have been more than the terrorists killed on 9/11. The figures are not exact, because the numbers are under-reported and reflect total deaths of migrant workers—not just those working on the World Cup infrastructure. But it seems clear that 18 months ago, over 6,500 migrant workers had died “in Qatar since it won the right to host the World Cup 10 years ago.”