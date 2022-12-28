God’s Own Country Welcomes America

As for the players, Niall and Don are in agreement. “Adams and Aaronson seem like the real deal.” That sentiment is shared by a number of fans who are walking around with replica Leeds jerseys with the names of American international players printed on them. Probably because Aaronson, a rising star on the USMNT, is a visible attacker with a slight, child-like frame, many of the shirts with his name are worn by smaller kids. Young Luke Gray was over from Ireland with his dad Stephen for his third home game of the season. He wore an “Aaronson 7” shirt. It’s nothing to do with being American, he beamed. “I just like him because he’s good!”