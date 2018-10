Dennie sits down with Jomo Hendrickson to talk about soccer, life, and his book.

This week, Howler Radio welcomes novelist, Howler contributor and former DI collegiate player Jomo Hendrickson to talk writing, soccer and what happens when you put writing and soccer together. His book, The American Way, follows the life of Japeth Walker as he endeavors to become a soccer superstar following the murder of his best friend.