Arthur Pember and His Code

Pember was himself a notable figure in London society after he became, some years earlier, one of the first Brits to scale Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe. Born in 1835 in Brixton, South London, the son of a wealthy stockbroker, he was educated at home by his family’s governess and, unlike his brothers, did not attend university. He first saw Mont Blanc on his grand tour and returned several years later to try to reach the summit. He and his climbing companions—two guides, four porters, and a white French poodle named Bouquet—negotiated treacherous glaciers, crevasses, and ice walls until they reached the top. The ascent had been difficult, but the descent proved almost impossible. Pember and his companions survived multiple avalanches and were almost blown from the mountain by a hurricane. Eventually, they found themselves trapped on a cloud-bound glacier, with zero visibility, as a deadly thunderstorm rolled in—only to be led to safety by Bouquet. His account of the adventure became the basis of a popular lecture he would give both in Britain and in the United States.