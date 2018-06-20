The Ballad of Mo Salah 17/18, by Michael Signorelli

By Michael Signorelli
Over the course of the World Cup, Howler will feature a different writer each day reflecting on the action, their own experience, or just offering a consideration of what they’ve seen and felt so far. We continue today with our first poem, a ballad by Michael Signorelli.
The Ballad of Mo Salah 17/18
Let me tell you of a player
To thrill the beating heart
A man named Mo from Egypt
Whose finish betrayed his start.
We met him once at Chelsea
But he was only passing through
He spent some time in Italy
As young men are wont to do.
His return was never likely
To the league he’d left before
But when he suited up in Red
He ended up with thirty-four.
The goals came fast and easy
They went flying from his feet
He’d turn you ’round completely
Maybe put you on your seat.
The tide was ever rising
Where the Mersey River flows
Even facing champions
And European foes.
Another run of brilliance
Thirteen games, eleven goals
A final match for everything
Now listen how that goes.
A chilling chop of Judo
A villain’s felling blow
An armhold from the netherworld
By the gruesome thug Ramos.
Tears across the countryside
Tears to flood the Nile
Who commits a crime against
A man with such a smile.
The World Cup came on quickly
Mo’s shoulder not yet healed
One loss and then another
Egypt’s fate was all but sealed
But even in this tale of woe
Of magic slowly stolen
Steel that once had stood him up
Flashed in one quick moment
From the spot, a penalty
Our hero took his place
He shoots, he scores, he celebrates
He kneels in thanks for grace.
Michael Signorelli edits books for a living, most recently as a senior editor at Henry Holt. His writing has appeared in The Paris Review Daily, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Howler, The Athletic, and elsewhere.