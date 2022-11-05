Leave a Little More

The seed for the story was planted for Sam (the author) after the Cronins moved to Denver when Sam (the player), an MLS veteran and Hermann Award finalist at Wake Forest, was traded from San Jose to the Colorado Rapids on January 19th, 2015. Sam had been in advertising for most of her life and had worked for Google in the Bay Area, but she seized on the new start to step away from the field and emphasize a desire to expand her creative margins.