Qatar 2022: Where is Everybody?

Qatari leaders have taken a Field of Dreams approach to the World Cup: “If you build it, they will come.” Newly constructed developments sprawl north of the city, one after the other. Massive, unimaginable sizes and shapes. The skyscrapers seem to be designed on a whim: one looks like a crescent moon. Another, a human eye. A Jenga Tower. A Sail. Kyle Ren’s space ship.