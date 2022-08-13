Reffing Hell: Stuck in the Middle of a Game Gone Wrong

It’s always worth doing your research, but it’s even more important to approach a game without expectations, be they good or bad. True, I once refereed a cup tie here between teams from a region of historical conflict that for 90 minutes teetered on the verge of something much more than a game of football (see ‘Putting Out Fires’). But the only thing awaiting me at today’s game is a journalist from a Serbian newspaper published for the ex-pat community. He wants to know if he can take a picture of both teams together before kick-off. If they’re on board, you certainly don’t need my permission, I tell him. I also take a snapshot of the two teams, who then all shake hands in the centre circle—which we’re no longer supposed to do because of Covid, but this seems like a worthy exception.