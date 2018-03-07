Reggiana owner Mike Piazza holds press conference to announce that he is “fricken pissed off”

The story of a baseball player turned irate football club owner

Hall of Fame baseball player Mike Piazza bought Italian third-divison club AC Reggiana in 2016 in the hopes of leading them back to Serie A. After going bankrupt at the turn of the century, Reggiana were forced to sell their stadium, which is now owned by neighboring club Sassuolo. This situation is at the crux of Piazza’s problems in Italy, so he held a press conference to convey just how upset he is through table banging and a disproportionately calm interpreter.

La conferenza di Reggiana Calcio. 🎤 #daicandom Posted by AC Reggiana 1919 on Friday, March 2, 2018

Piazza’s main points here seem to be:

He is FRICKEN PISSED OFF He will not be extorted No one else is getting articles written about them in the New York Times (definitely not Sassuolo) He’s not looking for charity The New York Freakin’ Times, people! In the United States you help each other THE YOUTH TEAM IS GOING TO SOUTH AFRICA

This is a tour de force performance from Piazza and I strongly urge you to watch the whole video. Say what you want about Piazza as the owner of a football club, but you definitely can’t say he doesn’t care. You also can’t say that he doesn’t buy sturdy tables.

