Welcome to your World Cup Winter

The stench of not making Russia 2018 is still in the room but recent World Cup history before that isn’t as odorous—the US reached the knockout stage in three of the four World Cups between 2002-2014. All the big names are fit and ready to fire: Gio Reyna has struggled with niggling injuries since bursting onto the scene but 20-year-old will be a spark off the bench or start on the opposite flank of Pulisic. Leeds man Brendon Aaronson will likely start out left; the attacking and pressing possibilities between Aaronson and Sergino Dest out right is exciting for USMNT fans. Potential starting midfield trio MMA (McKennie, Musah, Adams) give the US the legs to run with anyone. McKennie often looked like the side’s best player in recent fixtures. The team’s youth is a constant story, but it’s hard to believe Christian Pulisic is still only 24 considering how long he’s been on the scene. “This generation hasn’t yet defined themselves. And we have the opportunity to begin to define ourselves at this World Cup,” said manager Gregg Berhalter on “Men in Blazers.” I slightly disagree with Berhalter considering the core of this side has already lifted two trophies beating Mexico in the most recent Gold Cup and CONCACAF Nations League Final just last year. Lastly, while much was made of Zack Steffen missing out on the 26, the once weak position looks like a strength now with Arsenal’s Matt Turner firmly securing the spot (look what happened to New England’s defense once he left).