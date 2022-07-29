The Howler XI: The 11 Games that Made American Soccer

Anyway, we found a bar, and by some miracle it was showing the game. (Finding any soccer on a television in public back then was an accomplishment.) Few gave it much thought in the first half, but as the tension built, the bar—full by now—turned its attention to the game out of a combination of patriotism and—well, this was a good game. A really good game. Then, extra time, and we could have lost—maybe should have. By now, of course, no one could turn away, and by the time Brandi Chastain put that penalty away and gave us the most iconic images in US soccer history, the place was out of its mind. People cried. About soccer. In Idaho. It really was about the best goddamn thing I’ve ever seen. Soccer would never be the same here. But you do have to wonder: If the biggest game in American history had finished 0-0 and we’d lost on penalties…could we have ever recovered?