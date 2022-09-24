Keep the Ball Rolling

That description above could have been written about 1952 or ’64 Olympic soccer team. Once formed, however, the ’72 squad stayed and played together for the next 18 months. That was new. The IOC and Federation did not keep them in residence per se. Everyone had jobs and took responsibility for their own soccer fitness. But the squad did play weekend matches against metro all-star teams in Cleveland and Philadelphia. They regrouped to train on either side of weekend qualification matches. Twenty-first century observers may find this sort of preparation rather slapdash, but in this country, it represented a new and rigorous form of Olympic soccer preparation. And it bore fruit. The team first survived a preliminary round of regional qualifying, dispatching a fine El Salvador side on penalty kicks. Then it was off the Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, where, during the summer of 1971, the U.S. went out in the second round — but not until it had played seven more competitive matches. Early in 1972, the Americans drew twice with Mexico. After effectively fending off Guatemala and Jamaica, the Yanks qualified alongside their neighbors to the south.