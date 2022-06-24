Meet Kraig Chiles, Indoor Soccer’s Most Dominant Player

Preki was born in Belgrade, then the capital of Yugoslavia, in 1963 and spent three years trying to nail down a position with Red Star Belgrade before moving to the United States in 1985 to play for the Tacoma Stars of the original Major Indoor Soccer League. For five seasons he spearheaded the Stars’ attack, leading the league in scoring in 1988 and ’89, when he was also named league MVP. (In 370 career indoor games, Preki scored 399 goals and assisted on 384 more.) His exploits in the MISL led to stints with Everton and Portsmouth. Then he returned to the United States and indoor soccer, winning league MVP in 1995 while playing for the San Jose Grizzlies, where he scored 51 goals and added 38 assists in 24 games. That year, he became one of the original MLS players. He would spend all but one of his nine seasons in the league with Kansas City and cap the incredible journey, at the age of 34, with an appearance for the United States at the 1998 World Cup. If there was ever a coach who might spot Chiles and give him a chance, it was Preki.