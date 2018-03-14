NYCFC pay tribute to pigeon killed by LA Galaxy players

Gone but not forgotten

As NYCFC captain David Villa marked his 100th appearance for the club with a goal in their 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy, another local legend was honored by the club: The pigeon that was murdered by LA Galaxy players during pre-match warm-ups in 2016.

The pigeon was hanging out on the pitch at Yankee Stadium, minding his own business, as the Galaxy players passed a ball back and forth around it. The ball and the players got closer and closer to the pigeon in an apparent attempt to scare it away, but the pigeon would not be intimidated. Then, the ball got too close to the bird and it met a cruel end.

On the Galaxy’s return to New York two years later, NYCFC honored the pigeon by affixing a likeness of it to a pole behind one of the goals.

Peep the new seat 🐦🗽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/S6rTnqql8o — NYCFC Pigeon (@NYCFCPigeon) March 11, 2018

And the pigeon spirit must have been pleased with this tribute, because NYCFC not only came away with the victory in their home opener, but one of the Galaxy players involved in the attack on the pigeon, Ashley Cole, was shown a red card in the 85th minute. Never mess with a New York pigeon.

Follow Brooks on Twitter @BrooksDT.