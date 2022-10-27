Lobo goes first. He casually and calmly juggles the ball with his left and right foot, keeping it just below his knees. He gets to 10, then 20, then 30, then 40. As he reaches 60 he stops counting and softly kicks the ball to Jorge. “I’m tired. I think these shorts are too long,” he tells us in his best English. We’re laughing at Lobo and at Jorge. Dude is in that space between tipsy and drunk and is wearing slacks, a lame-ass red vest that makes him look like the dudes who park cars, and some new Kenneth Cole dress shoes that he has been bragging about all night. He starts juggling and we start clowning, “If you take your pants off, your legs will be lighter.” “For real fool, you prolly should have warmed up with the bumper of the car.” Jorge can’t focus and loses control of the ball at around 20. He digs into the abyss of his pockets and pulls out tiny balls of lint. “Spot me ten man, I’m good for it.” If someone has to tell you they are good for it, this is a pretty good sign that they won’t pay you back. I hand him ten dollars, which he then hands to Lobo.