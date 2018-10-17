USA vs Peru: In Pictures

The United States Men’s National Team took on Peru last night in East Hartford, CT. While there were some real positives to be gleaned— not least of which was teenager Josh Sargent’s go-ahead goal in the 49th minute— this is still very much a team in transition and trying to find their way. The Yanks gave up a goal late (courtesy of Edison Flores) and had to settle for a 1-1 draw to finish out this international break.

Photographer and Howler contributor Matt Mathai was on-site to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.