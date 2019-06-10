USA vs Venezuela: In Pictures

The USMNT lost a tough one against Venezuela. Matt Mathai was on hand to take in the action.

The United States Men’s National Team faced off against Venezuela last night in a friendly at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. It was their last scheduled tune-up before beginning their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign on Tuesday, June 18th.

The USMNT lost 3-0, with goals courtesy of Salomón Rondón (2) and Jefferson Savarino.

Howler contributor Matt Mathai was in Cincinnati yesterday to photograph the game. Check out Matt’s photos below.