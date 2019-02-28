USA vs Japan: In Pictures

Photographer Matt Mathai caught the US’ first game of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup

The United States Women’s National Team will defend their World Cup title in less than 100 days. But before they make the journey to France, they need to work out some of the kinks.

Last night the USWNT played to a 2-2 draw against Japan in their first game of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. Goals for the US were scored by Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Photographer and Howler contributor Matt Mathai was in Chester, PA to document the proceedings. Check out his photos below.