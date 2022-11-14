Countdown to Breaking a Record Before It Broke Me

It’s weird. I like to think of myself as the biggest team player. I will do anything to help my team win. I will play centre back if they ask me. I will play goalkeeper—I don’t care. Yet when I’m put in as a forward my job is to score goals for my team. It’s something I have always found easy. I’m not the type to beat five players and score— that’s Marta. But if you give me a chance, I’m going to put it in the back of a net. That’s me in a nutshell, and that’s what I have made a living doing.