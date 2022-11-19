Group of Death
November 19, 2022
“BLACK WORLD CUP WINTER”
Where FIFA fails, Howler delivers. They didn’t give us a Group of Death, so we made one. “Black World Cup Winter” is the first of four face-melting metal anthems (provided by San Diego-based metal band Beekeeper). It’s our way of saying if we have to watch it, at least we’re going to scream about it.
Critically, this is a fundraiser for Soccer Without Borders’ All Girls Program. All merchandise proceeds go to the organization.
Buy “Group of Death” merch and Support Soccer Without Borders
GROUP OF DEATH CREDITS
———–
Brand: Howler
Agency: Howler Studio
Band: Beekeeper (Ally Levine, Adam “Wally” Wollach, Dylan Marks)
Editor-in-Chief: Dennie Wendt
Creative Director / CMO (Chief Metal Officer): Erich Pfeifer
Executive Producer / Creative Director: Aaron James
Executive Producer / Music Supervision: Dennis Culp / Singing Serpent
Director: Chad Kelco
Editor: Zach Jones / Lucky Day
Assistant Editor: Phillip McGuigan / Lucky Day
Music Producer / Engineer / Mixer: Alex Jacobelli / Singing Serpent
VFX: Parliament
Color Studio: Royal Muster
Colorist: Calvin Bellas
Executive Producer: Thatcher Peterson
Producer: Christina de Guzman
Color Assistant: Zack Wilpon
Chief Propagandist: Doug Zanger / Howler
Howler Social Media: Adam Susman
