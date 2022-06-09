Howler is Back

Does the world need Howler telling you what you saw over the weekend? Well, no. That’s not our job. We’re here to tell stories other people aren’t telling. Even with the blessed abundance of soccer reading available in this complicated age, there are still surprising stories lurking below the surface, new points of view on myths and legends you thought you knew, new ways to look at the familiar. In other words, there’s room for more and different, and we know how to do more and different.