Howler is Back
June 9, 2022
Howler is the home of America’s best soccer stories.
We know what you’re thinking: No it’s not. Or at least not lately. Well, everyone’s a critic. But since its founding as a near-quarterly magazine ten years ago and its entirely predictable transition to online-only, it’s told enough great stories to make the above claim not entirely ridiculous. Anyway, we’re going to get back at it.
Why?
Does the world need Howler telling you what you saw over the weekend? Well, no. That’s not our job. We’re here to tell stories other people aren’t telling. Even with the blessed abundance of soccer reading available in this complicated age, there are still surprising stories lurking below the surface, new points of view on myths and legends you thought you knew, new ways to look at the familiar. In other words, there’s room for more and different, and we know how to do more and different.
Oh, and one more thing:
Won’t cost you a dime. This isn’t about that. We’re here to have a good time thinking about the game we love. We’ll ask you for your email, because we’ll send out stuff you’ll want to see and a few thing that might help pay for our writers, artists and contributors.
If any of that sounds like your thing, we predict you’ll come back. Hope so.
A few new articles…
A Team in Exile by Cassie Childers explores the story of how the Tibetan Women’s Team came to be.
How the USDWNT became The Best Team You’ve Never Heard Of written by the formidable Andre Lohman.
Subcomandante Marcos and the Zapatista Theory of Fútbol by George Sanchez-Tello
What’s it like being Blue when it would be so much easier being Red. The Lion, the Rich, and the Underdogs by Manual Veth.
Contributors
Dennie Wendt
Emmanuel Polanco
Is an author and illustrator born in Paris, France and currently living and working in Sweden. You can connect with Emmanuel and view his work here: https://emmanuelpolanco.com/
TAGS