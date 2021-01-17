Howler Website Project

Greetings from our underground bunker in an undisclosed location in the Pacific Northwest. Howler has been in hibernation. The good news is that we are still alive, and this time has been a time of growth, gaining strength and getting hungry. The bad news is the website you are looking at sucks.

The plan moving forward is very digital.

This post is a project posting. Our current website (Ahem.) is needing a massive redesign. As 2020 has obliterated the already struggling publishing industry, we have decided to move forward with a staged approach, focusing on digital during stage one. Once that is complete and we have a rhythmic publishing cadence established, we will move toward howler-style agency / publisher again. Printed issues may come once re-establish digitally.

So now that you know that, you know we are looking for a front-end design / development partner to transform our site… The good thing is that the Howler voice and point-of-view on the world of soccer will not need to change, just a radically improved platform to share from.

The project as we see it.

Create a new, simple and striking WordPress site that would be the new face of our online magazine featuring long-form editorial. All of this while working to retain the SEO, site authority, backlinks and traffic of the existing WordPress website.

Current platform: WordPress (we would continue with WordPress unless there’s a really good reason to migrate to another platform). Adaptive / mobile centric design approach.

Redesign the front-end of the website Home Page We have examples designs and ideas, but new CSS, Typography and page design Feature Articles (Long Form) Page We have examples designs and ideas Archive Articles Page Migrating archived articles to new design while retaining all SEO best practices (we have over 6000 pages of existing articles/content) Design archive article page so existing images do not need to be resized



Best practices Strategically approaching and eliminating duplicate content Audit WordPress site (clean up (+/-) plugins, simplify, update CSS) Optimize for site speed



Integrations Ad platform Google Display Network or Mediavine Build custom event tracking in our Google Analytics Integrating with email Service Provider



The Bad News. The Good News.

The bad news is that the budget is lean on this project and will be a factor in awarding the project. As Earnest Shackleton’s famous ad mentioned. It’s a hazardous journey, long months of complete darkness, safe return doubtful. Honour and recognition upon return. It won’t be that bad, but your compensation will be Shackleton-like. (One of other thing to note is that Shackleton’s ad was likely a myth, this posting is not).

The good news is that this project could be a featured project for the right person or agency. If you love soccer, can craft beautiful, functional websites and can leverage this for more of the type of work you then we want to hear from you. There will be notoriety, and a lot of eyeballs on this platform and the enduring support of the Howler leadership team. Timing to complete the work will be structured, but not unreasonable.

If this project sounds great to you, please email aaron@howlermagazine.com and share a little bit about you and or your agency and your capabilities. Please include a link to your portfolio.